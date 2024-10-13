Kamala Harris' Strategic North Carolina Visit: Politics Amid Natural Calamity
Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting North Carolina to meet with Black leaders and attend church, emphasizing support after Hurricane Helene's devastation. With the Democratic focus on this battleground state, her visit also targets economic issues as criticisms about the federal response from Trump's allies emerge.
- Country:
- United States
Vice President Kamala Harris is on a mission to rally Democratic support in North Carolina following the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Helene. The disaster, which caused significant casualties and infrastructure damage, sets the stage for her return to campaign mode, aimed at swaying this crucial battleground state in favor of the Democrats.
Harris's weekend itinerary includes meeting with local Black leaders and participating in faith-based initiatives such as 'Souls to the Polls' in Greenville. Her presence underscores the importance of Black voters and other key demographics like college-educated citizens and women worried about abortion rights, as Harris builds momentum for early voting.
Meanwhile, the political fallout from Helene's aftermath is amplifying tensions, with former President Trump criticizing the federal response, claiming it favored immigrants over official citizens. Harris's focus remains on combating price gouging in the hurricane's aftermath, positioning this as a campaign pillar to address inflation issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lulu Group to Boost Andhra Pradesh Economy with Hypermarkets, Shopping Mall, and Logistic Centres
PM Modi Inaugurates Bidkin Industrial Area, A Game-Changer for Marathwada's Economy
NZ Supports New Viticulture Programme to Boost Vineyard Productivity and Economy
Interest Rate Policy Errors Pose Major Risk to US Economy, NABE Survey Finds
German Economy Faces Stagnation: New Projections for 2024