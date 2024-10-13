Kamala Harris' Strategic North Carolina Visit: Politics Amid Natural Calamity

Vice President Kamala Harris is on a mission to rally Democratic support in North Carolina following the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Helene. The disaster, which caused significant casualties and infrastructure damage, sets the stage for her return to campaign mode, aimed at swaying this crucial battleground state in favor of the Democrats.

Harris's weekend itinerary includes meeting with local Black leaders and participating in faith-based initiatives such as 'Souls to the Polls' in Greenville. Her presence underscores the importance of Black voters and other key demographics like college-educated citizens and women worried about abortion rights, as Harris builds momentum for early voting.

Meanwhile, the political fallout from Helene's aftermath is amplifying tensions, with former President Trump criticizing the federal response, claiming it favored immigrants over official citizens. Harris's focus remains on combating price gouging in the hurricane's aftermath, positioning this as a campaign pillar to address inflation issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)