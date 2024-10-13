Tragic Shooting of NCP Leader Baba Siddique Spurs Investigation
NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder, reportedly lacking political motives, has prompted an extensive investigation into personal vendettas. Leaders urge police action beyond mere security. The incident has sparked heightened political attention, culminating in full state honors for Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister.
The tragic killing of Baba Siddique, a leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has raised questions about possible motives beyond political rivalry. Despite having received Y-category security due to previous threats, Siddique was fatally shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra, sparking a comprehensive investigation.
Majeed Memon, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party-SCP faction, suggested that Siddique's successful business ventures might have led to personal enmity, rather than political animosity. On the same note, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal emphasized the importance of the police's role in thoroughly investigating the threats.
In response to the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar revealed that five teams have been dispatched across different states to probe the murder. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that Siddique would be cremated with full state honors, acknowledging his service as a former minister and chairman of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
