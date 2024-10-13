Tragedy of Baba Siddique: A Political and Personal Loss
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar urges against politicizing the murder of party leader Baba Siddique, vowing justice for the slain former minister. Siddique was shot near his son's office in Mumbai, stirring political tensions and criticism over law and order in the state.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 16:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has called for unity and justice in the aftermath of the murder of former state minister and party leader, Baba Siddique.
He emphasized the importance of not politicizing the tragic event, as Siddique was shot outside his son's office in Mumbai.
This incident has caused an uproar, with opposition parties questioning the region's law and order on the eve of upcoming assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Baba Siddique
- Maharashtra
- murder
- Ajit Pawar
- politics
- law and order
- elections
- opposition
- Mumbai
- NCP
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Argentine President Milei Vows to Revolutionize Midterm Elections
Kejriwal Slams Severe Law and Order Breakdown in Delhi
JJP-ASP Alliance Unveils Ambitious Manifesto for Haryana Elections
BJP Slams Mehbooba Mufti: Accusations of 'Vote Bank Politics' Over Hezbollah Leader's Death
Japan's New Leadership: Ishiba's Cabinet Selections and Monetary Policy Insights