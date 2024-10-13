Tragedy of Baba Siddique: A Political and Personal Loss

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has called for unity and justice in the aftermath of the murder of former state minister and party leader, Baba Siddique.

He emphasized the importance of not politicizing the tragic event, as Siddique was shot outside his son's office in Mumbai.

This incident has caused an uproar, with opposition parties questioning the region's law and order on the eve of upcoming assembly elections.

