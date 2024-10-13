Judicial Drama Over Boeing Deal, Workers Strike Seattle Hilton Hotels, Trump Ramps Up Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric

Left Menu

A U.S. judge questions Boeing's plea deal over 737 MAX crashes, Seattle Hilton hotel staff strike for better wages and conditions, and Trump escalates immigration rhetoric, calling for the death penalty for migrants involved in killings. Meanwhile, Trump's tax cut promises and toxic gas leak issues continue to stir public debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. district judge in Texas has turned up the heat on a plea deal involving Boeing, as company officials and relatives of crash victims clash over its terms. Boeing is pressed to defend the agreement for two fatal 737 MAX crashes, charged with conspiring to defraud regulators.

A wave of industrial unrest hits Seattle as over a hundred Hilton hotel workers launched a weeklong strike demanding higher wages and fairer working conditions. The strike, organized by the Unite Here union, comes in response to cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic run-up.

Former President Donald Trump has intensified his anti-immigration rhetoric with calls for extreme measures, including the death penalty for migrants involved in murders. This has stirred political discourse, as Trump uses these issues to ramp up support for his presidential campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

