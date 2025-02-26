Left Menu

Seattle Judge Halts Trump's Refugee Resettlement Order

A federal judge in Seattle has blocked President Trump's executive order aiming to suspend the US refugee resettlement program. The lawsuit, brought by refugee aid groups, argued the order contradicted a congressional system for admitting refugees. Judge Whitehead emphasized that presidential authority to suspend refugee admissions is not limitless.

A federal judge in Seattle has put a stop to President Donald Trump's attempt to suspend the nation's refugee admissions program. The ruling arose from a lawsuit initiated by prominent refugee aid organizations, contesting Trump's executive order that halted the federal refugee resettlement program, claiming it undermined the congressional framework for refugee admissions.

Arguments from the administration maintained that Trump's actions were within his powers to deny entry to individuals whose presence was deemed harmful to the United States' interests. However, US District Judge Jamal Whitehead ruled, saying that the president's actions effectively nullified congressional intent regarding the refugee program.

The plaintiffs included major refugee assistance groups like the International Refugee Assistance Project and individual refugees affected by the order. They argued that Trump's order severely hindered essential services for refugees, including those already settled in the US. Trump's administration had previously reduced refugee admissions during his first term, further politicizing the historically bipartisan program.

