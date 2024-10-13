Tensions Rise: Iran Warns US Against Involvement in Israel

The growing tension in the Middle East took another turn on Sunday as Iran issued a stern warning to the United States. The warning pertains to the potential deployment of US military forces to Israel, a response to the ongoing turmoil in the region that involves Israel's conflicts with both Hamas and Hezbollah.

The alarm was raised when Iran noted that the US might send its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to Israel. This likely move would necessitate the deployment of American troops to operate the complex weaponry, a scenario Iran deems risky and provocative.

In related developments, Pope Francis made a fervent appeal for an immediate ceasefire, urging respect for UN peacekeepers. As hostilities persist, the pontiff expressed solidarity with affected communities, underscoring the urgent need for diplomacy to avert further tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)