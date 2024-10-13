Tensions Rise: Iran Warns US Against Involvement in Israel
Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Iran warned the US against deploying military forces in Israel. The remarks came after speculation about the US sending its THAAD defense system to Israel amidst its ongoing conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah. Pope Francis called for peace in the region.
- Country:
- Israel
The growing tension in the Middle East took another turn on Sunday as Iran issued a stern warning to the United States. The warning pertains to the potential deployment of US military forces to Israel, a response to the ongoing turmoil in the region that involves Israel's conflicts with both Hamas and Hezbollah.
The alarm was raised when Iran noted that the US might send its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to Israel. This likely move would necessitate the deployment of American troops to operate the complex weaponry, a scenario Iran deems risky and provocative.
In related developments, Pope Francis made a fervent appeal for an immediate ceasefire, urging respect for UN peacekeepers. As hostilities persist, the pontiff expressed solidarity with affected communities, underscoring the urgent need for diplomacy to avert further tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- US
- Israel
- THAAD
- Hezbollah
- Hamas
- Middle East
- Pope Francis
- UN peacekeepers
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
Israeli Military Targets Hezbollah: Recent Airstrikes in Lebanon
Hezbollah at Crossroads: After Nasrallah’s Assassination by Israel
Regional Tensions Escalate After Hezbollah Leader's Death
Senior Hezbollah Figure Nabil Kaouk Killed in Israeli Strikes
Nasrallah's Assassination: A Turning Point for Hezbollah and the Middle East