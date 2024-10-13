Political Tensions Rise Following Baba Siddique's Murder

Tensions have escalated in Maharashtra's political landscape following the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in the Bandra area of Mumbai. His death has resulted in a heated exchange of accusations between the opposition and the ruling BJP.

The police are intensifying their investigation, probing potential political motives behind the killing, especially as the state assembly elections approach. Several politicians from Congress and other parties have criticized the ruling administration's handling of law and order.

Prominent figures, including Bollywood celebrities, have expressed their condolences, while Siddique's connections to Bollywood and his community contributions are remembered. Amidst rising tensions, demands for a thorough investigation continue to mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)