Escalating Conflict: Israeli Strikes Intensify Across Gaza and Lebanon

Israeli strikes have intensified in both Gaza and Lebanon amid ongoing conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah. A family of eight was killed in Gaza, while a historical market was destroyed in Lebanon. Tensions remain high as evacuations continue and international criticism grows over attacks on first responders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 13-10-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 20:34 IST
Escalating Conflict: Israeli Strikes Intensify Across Gaza and Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent surge of violence, Israeli airstrikes in the central Gaza Strip resulted in the tragic death of a family of eight, according to Palestinian medical officials.

The military operations have targeted what Israel describes as militant areas, but the high civilian toll has raised concerns.

Simultaneously, in southern Lebanon, Israeli strikes demolished a historic market, bringing further international condemnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

