Escalating Conflict: Israeli Strikes Intensify Across Gaza and Lebanon
Israeli strikes have intensified in both Gaza and Lebanon amid ongoing conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah. A family of eight was killed in Gaza, while a historical market was destroyed in Lebanon. Tensions remain high as evacuations continue and international criticism grows over attacks on first responders.
Updated: 13-10-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 20:34 IST
In a recent surge of violence, Israeli airstrikes in the central Gaza Strip resulted in the tragic death of a family of eight, according to Palestinian medical officials.
The military operations have targeted what Israel describes as militant areas, but the high civilian toll has raised concerns.
Simultaneously, in southern Lebanon, Israeli strikes demolished a historic market, bringing further international condemnation.
