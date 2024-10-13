Sambhaji Chhatrapati's Third Front: A New Political Wave in Maharashtra
Sambhaji Chhatrapati, a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, announces a third political front, 'Parivartan Mahashakti', for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Partnered with Bachchu Kadu, Raju Shetti, and Rajratna Ambedkar, their agenda focuses on prosperity and cultural revival. The party aims to provide alternatives to existing alliances, MVA and Mahayuti.
Sambhaji Chhatrapati, a former Rajya Sabha member and descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, announced on Sunday the formation of a third political front in Maharashtra, named 'Parivartan Mahashakti'.
Speaking in Latur, Chhatrapati revealed alliances with notable leaders, including Bachchu Kadu, Raju Shetti, and Rajratna Ambedkar, to form this coalition. Their united aim is to contest the upcoming assembly elections, promoting an agenda for a prosperous nation and a culturally rich Maharashtra.
Chhatrapati criticized the existing political discourse and alliances such as the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti, offering the Swarajya Party as a fresh alternative. Prominent leaders will convene on October 17 to finalize election strategies, seeking to revive the legacies of historical figures like Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, and Mahatma Phule.
