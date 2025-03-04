Celebrating Excellence: 14th Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Achievement Awards 2025 Illuminate Mumbai

The 14th Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Achievement Awards 2025, a significant event organized by the People's Arts Centre, took place on February 22 at the ISKCON Auditorium in Juhu, Mumbai. Distinguished individuals were recognized for their remarkable contributions across various sectors, adding a touch of prestige to the grand affair.

Presiding over the event as Chief Guest, Justice Abhay Madhav Thipsay (Retd.) presented the awards alongside Gopkumar Pillai, founder and secretary of the People's Arts Centre. The ceremony celebrated the achievements of talented individuals who have made significant strides in their respective domains. A traditional Kathakali dance performance followed, infusing cultural richness into the evening of accolades.

Among the honorees for 2025 were Dr. Vishwanath Karnad in academia, Sushil R. Baldawa in agriculture, and Razia Shaikh in athletics. The event applauded figures like Ajit Menon for his inspiring work as an English author and Harvinder Pal Timmy Mehta for his multifaceted business acumen. Justice Thipsay praised the awardees for their dedication, highlighting the importance of recognizing excellence in national development.

