Controversy Erupts Over Konkani Writer's Remarks on Shivaji Maharaj
Bajrang Dal activists protested at the home of Konkani writer Uday Bhembre over his comments about Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Goa's history. Bhembre's online video criticized Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's historical claims, leading to demands for an apology, which Bhembre has refused.
- Country:
- India
Bajrang Dal activists staged a protest outside the home of Uday Bhembre, a prominent Konkani writer, in response to his remarks about Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's ties with Goa.
The protest followed Bhembre's social media video titled 'Jagor,' where he criticized Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's claims regarding Shivaji's influence in Goa during Portuguese rule. Protestors burned his effigy and demanded an apology.
Bhembre has dismissed demands for an apology, stating that he stands by his comments. The Bajrang Dal's Goa convenor, Viraj Desai, accused Bhembre of distorting history to appease a particular community.
