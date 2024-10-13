Left Menu

Maharashtra Mourns: Farewell to Baba Siddique Amidst State Honors

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was laid to rest with state honors, receiving a guard of honor amidst heavy rain. Siddique, a notable Muslim leader, was tragically shot dead. Authorities have apprehended key suspects involved in the murder and are probing the conspiracy further.

Baba Siddique
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday night, the former Maharashtra minister, Baba Siddique, was laid to rest with full state honors, amidst a large gathering of admirers and political leaders from across the spectrum.

The emotional scene at Bada Kabrastan in the Marine Lines area saw the Mumbai Police extend a guard of honor to the Nationalist Congress Party leader during a heavy downpour, reflecting the gravity of Siddique's contributions to the state.

The 66-year-old prominent Muslim leader, known for his associations with Bollywood stars, met a tragic end on Saturday night when he was allegedly shot by three individuals. The Crime Branch has arrested two provincial shooters and a co-conspirator as investigations into the murder plot intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

