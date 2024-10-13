Maharashtra Mourns: Farewell to Baba Siddique Amidst State Honors
Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was laid to rest with state honors, receiving a guard of honor amidst heavy rain. Siddique, a notable Muslim leader, was tragically shot dead. Authorities have apprehended key suspects involved in the murder and are probing the conspiracy further.
On Sunday night, the former Maharashtra minister, Baba Siddique, was laid to rest with full state honors, amidst a large gathering of admirers and political leaders from across the spectrum.
The emotional scene at Bada Kabrastan in the Marine Lines area saw the Mumbai Police extend a guard of honor to the Nationalist Congress Party leader during a heavy downpour, reflecting the gravity of Siddique's contributions to the state.
The 66-year-old prominent Muslim leader, known for his associations with Bollywood stars, met a tragic end on Saturday night when he was allegedly shot by three individuals. The Crime Branch has arrested two provincial shooters and a co-conspirator as investigations into the murder plot intensify.
(With inputs from agencies.)
