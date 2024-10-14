Tensions Escalate: China's Military Exercises Encircle Taiwan

China has launched significant military exercises surrounding Taiwan and its adjacent islands, a move described by its Defense Ministry as a reaction to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's stance.

The tension stems from President Lai's refusal to accept Beijing's insistence that Taiwan identify itself as part of the People's Republic of China, governed by the Communist Party.

In response, Taiwan's Defense Ministry has labeled the drills as provocations and affirmed its military's preparedness to counter any potential threats.

