Left Menu

Strategic Talks: Shoigu's Diplomatic Mission in Beijing

Sergei Shoigu, Russia's Security Council secretary, conducted discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing. Representing President Vladimir Putin, Shoigu noted Moscow and Beijing's alignment on international matters, with plans to also speak with China's President Xi Jinping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 11:11 IST
Strategic Talks: Shoigu's Diplomatic Mission in Beijing
Sergei Shoigu
  • Country:
  • Russia

Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, embarked on a significant diplomatic mission to Beijing, where he engaged in discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The talks focused on aligning Moscow and Beijing's views on various international issues, according to reports from Russia's Interfax news agency.

Shoigu, who previously served as Russia's defence minister, emphasized the strong alignment between Russia and China on international matters, highlighting the collaborative nature of their relationship. He was in China on behalf of President Vladimir Putin, signaling the importance Moscow places on its ties with Beijing.

Further emphasizing the diplomatic drive, Interfax reported that Shoigu was also scheduled to meet with China's President Xi Jinping. This high-level exchange underscores the strategic partnership between the two nations amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025