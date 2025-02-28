Strategic Talks: Shoigu's Diplomatic Mission in Beijing
Sergei Shoigu, Russia's Security Council secretary, conducted discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing. Representing President Vladimir Putin, Shoigu noted Moscow and Beijing's alignment on international matters, with plans to also speak with China's President Xi Jinping.
- Country:
- Russia
Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, embarked on a significant diplomatic mission to Beijing, where he engaged in discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The talks focused on aligning Moscow and Beijing's views on various international issues, according to reports from Russia's Interfax news agency.
Shoigu, who previously served as Russia's defence minister, emphasized the strong alignment between Russia and China on international matters, highlighting the collaborative nature of their relationship. He was in China on behalf of President Vladimir Putin, signaling the importance Moscow places on its ties with Beijing.
Further emphasizing the diplomatic drive, Interfax reported that Shoigu was also scheduled to meet with China's President Xi Jinping. This high-level exchange underscores the strategic partnership between the two nations amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Alexander Vinnik Returns: Cyber Criminal Lands in Moscow After U.S. Prisoner Swap
From U.S. Jail to Moscow: Alexander Vinnik's Controversial Homecoming
Will the U.S. Sanction Moscow? Vance Hints at Potential Leverage
Xi Jinping's Symposium: Reviving China's Private Sector Amid Tensions
Russian news agencies say Russian crypto expert Alexander Vinnik, freed in a prisoner swap with the US, lands in Moscow, reports AP.