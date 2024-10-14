UN Chief Condemns Civilian Casualties in Gaza Conflict

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced strong condemnation regarding the significant civilian casualties following the intensified Israeli military operations in northern Gaza.

His spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, relayed Guterres' insistence that all involved parties in the conflict must adhere to international humanitarian law, underscoring the importance of civilian protection.

The Secretary-General's statement highlights the need for immediate compliance with global humanitarian standards to prevent further loss of civilian lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)