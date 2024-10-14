Left Menu

UN Chief Condemns Civilian Casualties in Gaza Conflict

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the high civilian casualties resulting from the Israeli campaign in northern Gaza. He urges all conflict parties to adhere to international humanitarian law and emphasizes the protection of civilians.

Updated: 14-10-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:14 IST
Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced strong condemnation regarding the significant civilian casualties following the intensified Israeli military operations in northern Gaza.

His spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, relayed Guterres' insistence that all involved parties in the conflict must adhere to international humanitarian law, underscoring the importance of civilian protection.

The Secretary-General's statement highlights the need for immediate compliance with global humanitarian standards to prevent further loss of civilian lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

