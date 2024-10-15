Mexico's Controversial Judicial Overhaul: A New Dawn for Democracy?

In a landmark decision, Mexican lawmakers have sanctioned a judicial overhaul, making way for judges to be chosen through popular elections. The vote cast in the lower house of Congress on Monday saw 336 in favor and 123 against, thanks largely to the Morena party's commanding majority.

This significant legislative move follows last month's constitutional amendments and marks a historic transformation within Mexico's judiciary system, extending to the Supreme Court. The new electoral process for judges is set to commence next June, spanning a three-year implementation period.

While former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lauds the reform as a means to prioritize citizens' rights, critics raise alarms over potential threats to judicial independence and foreign investment stability.

