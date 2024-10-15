Qatar's Constitutional Referendum: A Quiet Shift Away from Elections?

Qatar is set to hold a rare referendum, inviting citizens to decide on a series of constitutional amendments, as confirmed by the nation's emir on Tuesday. Among the changes being considered is a proposal to scrap elections for the advisory Shura Council, igniting significant interest in the political landscape of the Gulf Arab state.

The country conducted its first-ever Shura Council elections in 2021, marking a pivotal moment in its political history. However, those elections inadvertently led to tribal tensions, particularly involving the sizable Bedouin group, Al Murrah, after some of their members were disqualified from voting based on strict electoral laws.

In a related development, Qatar continues its diplomatic efforts alongside Egypt and the U.S. to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza, amidst growing regional tensions, underscoring its influential role in Middle Eastern geopolitics.

