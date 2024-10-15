Left Menu

Qatar's Constitutional Referendum: A Quiet Shift Away from Elections?

Qatar plans a referendum to vote on constitutional amendments, which include abandoning elections for selecting the Shura Council. Sparked by the exclusion of some Bedouin tribes, these changes avoid tribal tensions. The Shura Council will review the amendments that might impact Qatar's legislative landscape.

15-10-2024
Qatar is set to hold a rare referendum, inviting citizens to decide on a series of constitutional amendments, as confirmed by the nation's emir on Tuesday. Among the changes being considered is a proposal to scrap elections for the advisory Shura Council, igniting significant interest in the political landscape of the Gulf Arab state.

The country conducted its first-ever Shura Council elections in 2021, marking a pivotal moment in its political history. However, those elections inadvertently led to tribal tensions, particularly involving the sizable Bedouin group, Al Murrah, after some of their members were disqualified from voting based on strict electoral laws.

In a related development, Qatar continues its diplomatic efforts alongside Egypt and the U.S. to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza, amidst growing regional tensions, underscoring its influential role in Middle Eastern geopolitics.

