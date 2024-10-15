Congress Expels MLA Amid Allegations of Anti-Party Activities

The Congress party has taken disciplinary action by expelling Hiraman Khoskar, an MLA, for six years following his decision to join the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. This move was officially communicated in a letter from Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, who accused Khoskar of anti-party activities that began during the Lok Sabha elections.

Khoskar's switch to the ruling NCP has prompted significant backlash from the Congress, which is part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition alongside Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP. Meanwhile, the ruling alliance includes the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

As political tensions mount, the announcement of the election schedule for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is highly anticipated. The political landscape is gearing up for what promises to be a contentious electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)