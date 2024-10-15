Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2023: A High-Stakes Political Battle Unfolds

In what promises to be a high-stakes political event, Maharashtra is gearing up for its assembly elections on November 20. The state, witnessing tectonic shifts in its political landscape, is set for a riveting battle between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

With electoral dynamics altered by recent splits in major parties Shiv Sena and NCP, the contest is driven by both local issues and broader policy impacts. The Mahayuti government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is banking on flagship welfare schemes to win voter support, but faces criticism over law and order issues and governance.

The elections, which will see voting for all 288 assembly seats, come amid a backdrop of past political upheavals, strategic realignments, and growing demands for the Maratha quota. This contest serves as a critical indicator of the ability of political factions to navigate this fragmented political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)