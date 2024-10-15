Left Menu

BJP Takes Bold Step: Early Candidate Announcement for Delhi Elections

The BJP is contemplating an early announcement of candidates for Delhi Assembly polls to gain an edge over rivals AAP and Congress. This strategy was discussed at a party brainstorming session, with some leaders advocating for it to boost campaigning efforts and challenge the ruling AAP effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for a strategic advantage in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections by considering an 'early declaration' of its candidates. This move aims to outpace rivals like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, announced a party leader on Tuesday.

During a recent 'Chintan Baithak' held by the Delhi BJP's extended core committee in Ranthambore, Rajasthan, the idea was debated as a crucial tactical approach. A former state party chief mentioned that early candidate announcements could significantly enhance the party's campaigning vigor.

The proposal garnered attention, with senior leaders such as BJP's national general secretary, B L Santhosh, acknowledging the demand during the session. The need for early ticket announcements became even more prominent after Baijayant Jay Panda was appointed as the in-charge for the Delhi elections, alongside Ghaziabad BJP MP Atul Garg as co-incharge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

