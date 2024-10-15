Sikh Clergy Crisis: Valtoha's Resignation After Controversial Accusations

In a significant political development, Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Virsa Singh Valtoha resigned on Tuesday after being directed to leave the party by the Akal Takht. The apex Sikh temporal authority found him guilty of character assassination against the Sikh clergy.

The directive came after an emergency meeting convened by Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Raghbir Singh, who summoned senior party figure Valtoha. The charge was that Valtoha alleged undue influence from political groups like the BJP-RSS on religious decisions affecting SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Despite Valtoha's apology and clarification, the clergy stood firm on their decision. With immediate orders to expel Valtoha from the party, the incident has stirred considerable debate over political-religious intersections within Sikhism.

(With inputs from agencies.)