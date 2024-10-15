Left Menu

Sikh Clergy Crisis: Valtoha's Resignation After Controversial Accusations

Virsa Singh Valtoha, a spokesperson for the Shiromani Akali Dal, resigned after the Akal Takht charged him with character assassination of the Sikh clergy. The Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Raghbir Singh, led actions against Valtoha, who questioned pressures from political entities on clergy decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:37 IST
Sikh Clergy Crisis: Valtoha's Resignation After Controversial Accusations
Virsa Singh Valtoha
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Virsa Singh Valtoha resigned on Tuesday after being directed to leave the party by the Akal Takht. The apex Sikh temporal authority found him guilty of character assassination against the Sikh clergy.

The directive came after an emergency meeting convened by Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Raghbir Singh, who summoned senior party figure Valtoha. The charge was that Valtoha alleged undue influence from political groups like the BJP-RSS on religious decisions affecting SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Despite Valtoha's apology and clarification, the clergy stood firm on their decision. With immediate orders to expel Valtoha from the party, the incident has stirred considerable debate over political-religious intersections within Sikhism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024