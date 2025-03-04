Left Menu

Court Battle Over Character Assassination in Swargate Bus Stand Rape Case

A lawyer has requested a restraining order to halt false narratives damaging the character of a rape victim in Pune. The victim, allegedly raped by Dattatray Gade, faces undue social media scrutiny. The court is slated to give its decision on the restraining order soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Pune-based lawyer is seeking a restraining order to prevent the spread of damaging false narratives about a rape victim, aiming to protect her character.

The victim, working in the health sector, was allegedly raped by Dattatray Gade on a bus in Swargate. Gade, with multiple criminal records, was later apprehended using drones and sniffer dogs. The focus in court has been on addressing false claims about the victim's relationship with the accused.

The court is expected to deliver its judgment on this restraining order soon, addressing the victim's concerns about social media-driven character assassination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

