Elections and EVM Power Play: Clearing Misconceptions

The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, has denied claims of EVM tampering during the Haryana elections over differing battery strengths. His remarks come amid accusations from Congress leaders about potential inconsistencies impacting election outcomes.

Addressing these allegations, Kumar emphasized that electronic voting machines (EVMs) use single-use batteries, contrasting them with cellphone batteries that can be recharged. These batteries are installed before elections in the presence of candidates, ensuring transparency.

Kumar reassured stakeholders about the integrity of the voting process, noting that 20 complaints had been filed and would be transparently addressed. The Election Commission plans to release a detailed FAQ to respond to ongoing concerns about the machines.

(With inputs from agencies.)