Party Resignations Erupt Over MLC Nomination Snub

Local officials in the Ajit Pawar-led NCP resigned in protest after Deepak Mankar was denied a Maharashtra legislative council seat. Despite working diligently for the party, Mankar was overlooked, prompting over 600 party members to resign. The dissenters plan to discuss the issue with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:49 IST
A wave of resignations swept through the local unit of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP after city chief Deepak Mankar was denied a nomination for the Maharashtra legislative council.

The discontent intensified as seven new council members took their oaths, including two party nominees, Pankaj Bhujbal and Idris Naikwadi. In a dramatic response, more than 600 party workers and officials expressed their dissatisfaction by offering resignations.

Local leader Datta Sagare clarified that the resignations are from their posts, not the party itself, as they trust Ajit Pawar to address their concerns. Despite multiple appeals for Mankar's nomination due to his dedicated service, he was passed over, sparking accusations of injustice among party members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

