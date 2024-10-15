Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Aaditya Thackeray Hopes for 'People's Court' Verdict

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray conveyed optimism about receiving justice from the 'court of the people' upon the announcement of Maharashtra's election schedule. The Election Commission of India declared that the assembly elections would unfold in a single phase on November 20, with vote counting on November 23.

In a dialogue with reporters, Thackeray expressed, "We have anticipated this moment for two years. Despite our faith in the judicial system, we now look forward to the people's verdict. Maharashtra has endured exploitation, with industries and jobs reportedly relocating to Gujarat, undermining the state's economy."

Highlighting the significance of the forthcoming elections, Thackeray stated, "These Assembly elections will affirm Maharashtra's right to self-govern and heed its internal demands." Reflecting on recent parliamentary outcomes, the opposition MVA secured a considerable victory, acquiring 30 seats, while the BJP's previous dominance dwindled from 23 to just 9 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)