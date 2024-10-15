Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Aaditya Thackeray Hopes for 'People's Court' Verdict
Aaditya Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), expresses optimism for 'people's court' justice as Maharashtra Assembly elections are set for November 20. Accusing industries of shifting to Gujarat, he stresses Maharashtra's autonomy post-elections. MVA shows strength with 30 seats in recent parliamentary polls.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray conveyed optimism about receiving justice from the 'court of the people' upon the announcement of Maharashtra's election schedule. The Election Commission of India declared that the assembly elections would unfold in a single phase on November 20, with vote counting on November 23.
In a dialogue with reporters, Thackeray expressed, "We have anticipated this moment for two years. Despite our faith in the judicial system, we now look forward to the people's verdict. Maharashtra has endured exploitation, with industries and jobs reportedly relocating to Gujarat, undermining the state's economy."
Highlighting the significance of the forthcoming elections, Thackeray stated, "These Assembly elections will affirm Maharashtra's right to self-govern and heed its internal demands." Reflecting on recent parliamentary outcomes, the opposition MVA secured a considerable victory, acquiring 30 seats, while the BJP's previous dominance dwindled from 23 to just 9 seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Experts Demand Justice and Accountability Three Years After Colombia's National Strike Killings
Julian Assange's Plea: A Quest for Freedom Over Justice
Citywide Protests Demand Justice for R G Kar Victim
Chief Justice Chandrachud Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri
Bengal Junior Doctors' Rally Calls for Justice Amid Culture of Fear