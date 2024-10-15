Maharashtra's Political Showdown: A Clash of Titans

Maharashtra's political climate is heating up as the state gears for its upcoming assembly elections. Rival factions of Shiv Sena, along with other major parties, are poised for a showdown in what promises to be a defining electoral contest.

The elections will be crucial as they cover all 288 assembly constituencies, encompassing key regions like the Konkan, where urban issues are at the forefront. Former Union Minister Narayan Rane is set to play a pivotal role in the BJP's strategy in this high-stakes battle.

As urban areas face challenges of housing and infrastructure, political powerhouses like the BJP and Congress are gearing up for significant confrontations, with the latter seeking to regain lost ground in a state that could reshape national politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)