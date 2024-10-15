Tight Race: Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump in Upcoming Election

In a fiercely contested battle for the U.S. presidency, Vice President Kamala Harris holds a slim lead over former President Donald Trump, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. Harris leads Trump 45% to 42% among likely voters, indicating a tight race just weeks away from the November election.

The poll suggests increasing enthusiasm among voters, with 78% expressing certainty about casting their votes, a rise from similar polls conducted in the 2020 election. Harris' strengths in healthcare and tackling political extremism give her a slight edge, while Trump remains favored for handling the economy.

Despite high voter engagement, both candidates battle lukewarm favorability ratings, with neither capturing a majority's approval. The upcoming electoral decision will likely hinge on pivotal battleground states, where polls show a neck-and-neck race, heightening the stakes of the November showdown.

