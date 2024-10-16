Diplomatic Dispute Fuels Political Gains for Modi and Trudeau

The recent diplomatic discord between India and Canada, marked by the expulsion of top diplomats, presents short-term political advantages for both countries' leaders. Analysts suggest that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could strategically benefit from this conflict.

On Monday, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats, associating them with the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader and alleging a broader attempt targeting Indian dissidents in Canada. In retaliation, India expelled six Canadian diplomats. Despite worsening bilateral ties, Modi and Trudeau appear unperturbed, using the diplomatic spat to fortify their political standing amid challenges.

In India, Modi's firm stance against international pressures bolsters his image as a national security stalwart, possibly rallying public support despite political setbacks in recent elections. Meanwhile, Trudeau leverages the incident to divert attention from domestic issues, emphasizing Canada's sovereignty and integrity, though experts note any political upliftment for Trudeau is likely transient.

