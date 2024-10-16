Iceland's Political Turmoil Sparks New Elections Amid Natural Disasters

Iceland is set to hold a parliamentary election on November 30, prompted by the recent collapse of its three-party coalition government. Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson announced the dissolution on Tuesday. The coalition, consisting of the right-wing Independence Party, the centre-right Progressive Party, and the Left Greens, fractured over policy disagreements concerning asylum and energy efficiency.

The political shift comes after Benediktsson, leader of the Independence Party, took over in April, succeeding Katrin Jakobsdottir, who resigned to pursue the presidency. Businesswoman Halla Tomasdottir was ultimately victorious in the presidential race, stepping into the role in August.

This political instability is compounded by Iceland's recent experience with a series of volcanic eruptions, which displaced thousands and exerted further strain on an economy already stressed by high inflation and interest rates.

