Kenya's Deputy President Faces Impeachment Amidst Political Tumult

A Kenyan court has ruled that the impeachment proceedings against Deputy President Gachagua are constitutional, paving the way for the Senate to conduct hearings this week. The decision was met with anticipation as political tensions rise in the East African nation.

The National Assembly previously voted to impeach Gachagua on several charges, including corruption and stoking ethnic divisions. Despite his denial of these accusations, the court's ruling dismissed his appeal for procedural intervention, citing that the process is within legal bounds.

President Ruto, who once counted Gachagua as an ally, has seen their relationship sour as he restructured his cabinet to form a unity government amidst civil unrest. The outcome of the Senate's hearings, requiring a two-thirds majority for Gachagua's removal, could redefine Kenya's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)