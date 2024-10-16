Kenya's Deputy President Faces Impeachment Amidst Political Tumult
The Kenyan court has deemed the impeachment proceedings against Deputy President Gachagua constitutional, allowing the Senate to proceed with hearings. Gachagua faces charges including corruption and ethnic incitement but denies all allegations, labeling the motion a politically motivated attack. The Senate's decision could further shift political alliances.
A Kenyan court has ruled that the impeachment proceedings against Deputy President Gachagua are constitutional, paving the way for the Senate to conduct hearings this week. The decision was met with anticipation as political tensions rise in the East African nation.
The National Assembly previously voted to impeach Gachagua on several charges, including corruption and stoking ethnic divisions. Despite his denial of these accusations, the court's ruling dismissed his appeal for procedural intervention, citing that the process is within legal bounds.
President Ruto, who once counted Gachagua as an ally, has seen their relationship sour as he restructured his cabinet to form a unity government amidst civil unrest. The outcome of the Senate's hearings, requiring a two-thirds majority for Gachagua's removal, could redefine Kenya's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Criticizes Karnataka CM as Wife Surrenders MUDA Plots Amid Corruption Scandal
Political Alliances Clash Amid Kerala Communalism Allegations
BJP's Anurag Thakur Accuses Congress of Corruption Ahead of Haryana Elections
New Corruption Charges Loom Over NYC Mayor Eric Adams
Time ripe for 'Parivartan' in Jharkhand to protect 'beti, mati, roti' and check corruption: PM Modi in Hazaribag.