Supreme Court Criticizes Punjab and Haryana Over Stubble Burning Negligence

In a stern move, the Supreme Court summoned the Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday to account for their failure to prosecute stubble burning offenders. Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Augustine George Masih reprimanded both states for their inaction, highlighting that no prosecutions have been initiated against stubble burning incidents.

The court voiced its dissatisfaction over the trivial fines imposed by Haryana for stubble burning, questioning why the states hesitate to prosecute those responsible. The bench noted that the Haryana government was disregarding clear information from ISRO about fire locations, exemplifying a blatant defiance of directives under the 2021 Commission of Air Quality Management Act.

Reviewing Haryana's affidavit, the court warned that the matter transcends politics and emphasized that non-compliance might lead to further summons. The bench also criticized Punjab's lack of enforcement under the Air Prevention Act of 1981, as air quality continues to deteriorate. The order from the Commission for Air Quality Management, issued three years ago, seems unmet, the court noted.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court expressed concern over the absence of officers at a meeting of the Commission's enforcement committee, demanding actions against absentees and clarity on the inclusion of experts in meetings. This hearing is part of a long-standing case dating back to 1985, tackling air pollution and the persistent issue of crop residue burning.

