Kamala Harris Reaches Across the Aisle in Pennsylvania Battleground

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is making a strategic stop in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, to capture Republican votes as part of her presidential campaign. Joined by GOP supporters including former Congressman Adam Kinzinger, Harris aims to highlight Donald Trump's past attempts to overturn his electoral defeat.

Harris has a slight lead over Trump, 46% to 43%, in a recent Reuters poll. As part of her outreach, she plans to appear on Fox News, which recently faced legal settlements for spreading false election claims, and is considering engaging with the popular podcast of Joe Rogan.

Harris' campaign underscores the importance of Bucks County, where Biden secured victory over Trump by 17,000 votes in 2020, a gain from Hillary Clinton's narrower win in 2016. Her efforts are part of a larger strategy to appeal to voters frustrated with Trump's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)