Left Menu

Zelenskiy's 'Victory Plan' Unveiled: A Bold Move Amidst Challenges

President Zelenskiy has introduced his comprehensive 'Victory Plan' in Ukraine's parliament, emphasizing national unity amidst military and political challenges. As tensions rise with Russian forces and a key U.S. election approaches, Zelensky's agenda includes joining NATO and strengthening Ukraine's defense with allied support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:50 IST
Zelenskiy's 'Victory Plan' Unveiled: A Bold Move Amidst Challenges

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has revealed his 'Victory Plan' to Ukraine's parliament, urging continued unity amidst mounting challenges as Russian forces threaten and a pivotal U.S. election looms.

His strategy includes pursuing NATO membership, bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities, and safeguarding natural resources with Western support, all while rallying national unity to combat adversity.

During his European diplomatic tour, he reinforced resolve with key allies, highlighting his plan's significance against potential changes in U.S. policy post-election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024