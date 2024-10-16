Zelenskiy's 'Victory Plan' Unveiled: A Bold Move Amidst Challenges

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has revealed his 'Victory Plan' to Ukraine's parliament, urging continued unity amidst mounting challenges as Russian forces threaten and a pivotal U.S. election looms.

His strategy includes pursuing NATO membership, bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities, and safeguarding natural resources with Western support, all while rallying national unity to combat adversity.

During his European diplomatic tour, he reinforced resolve with key allies, highlighting his plan's significance against potential changes in U.S. policy post-election.

