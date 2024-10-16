Zelenskiy's 'Victory Plan' Unveiled: A Bold Move Amidst Challenges
President Zelenskiy has introduced his comprehensive 'Victory Plan' in Ukraine's parliament, emphasizing national unity amidst military and political challenges. As tensions rise with Russian forces and a key U.S. election approaches, Zelensky's agenda includes joining NATO and strengthening Ukraine's defense with allied support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:50 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has revealed his 'Victory Plan' to Ukraine's parliament, urging continued unity amidst mounting challenges as Russian forces threaten and a pivotal U.S. election looms.
His strategy includes pursuing NATO membership, bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities, and safeguarding natural resources with Western support, all while rallying national unity to combat adversity.
During his European diplomatic tour, he reinforced resolve with key allies, highlighting his plan's significance against potential changes in U.S. policy post-election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis
Shigeru Ishiba Set to Become Japan's New Prime Minister as He Seeks Party Unity
UAE Stands Firm on Lebanon's Unity and Sovereignty
Chinese Military Boosts Combat Readiness in South China Sea
Chinese Military Escalates South China Sea Patrols Amid Rising Tensions