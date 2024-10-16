Maryam Nawaz Dismisses Alleged Rape Incident as Political Maneuver
Maryam Nawaz, Punjab's first woman Chief Minister, refuted allegations of an on-campus rape at a Lahore college, accusing Imran Khan's PTI party of fabricating the story to incite protests. She called for treating PTI like a banned organization and warned against spreading false information.
16-10-2024
- Country:
- Pakistan
Punjab's first woman Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, dismissed claims of an on-campus rape incident at a Lahore college, calling them fabricated and politically driven.
She accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan's PTI party of inciting student protests to create unrest in the province.
Nawaz urged for the PTI to be treated like banned organizations in Pakistan, citing manipulations aimed at destabilizing the region following the SCO summit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
