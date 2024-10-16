Jharkhand Elections: JMM Accuses Election Commission of Favoritism

On Wednesday, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) accused the Election Commission of India of partiality towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting undue influence by central agencies.

The accusations emerged following the announcement of a two-phase assembly election scheduled for November 13 and 20.

The JMM spokesperson alleged strategic scheduling in favor of BJP leadership, fueling controversy in the political scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)