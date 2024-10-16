Jharkhand Elections: JMM Accuses Election Commission of Favoritism
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has accused the Election Commission of India of favoring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the state assembly elections. Allegations include strategic scheduling to benefit BJP leaders. JMM's claims follow the announcement of a two-phase election on November 13 and 20.
On Wednesday, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) accused the Election Commission of India of partiality towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting undue influence by central agencies.
The accusations emerged following the announcement of a two-phase assembly election scheduled for November 13 and 20.
The JMM spokesperson alleged strategic scheduling in favor of BJP leadership, fueling controversy in the political scenario.
