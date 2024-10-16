Left Menu

Ethel Kennedy: A Legacy of Resilience and Moral Courage

Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, was celebrated for her lifelong dedication to human rights and her perseverance through personal tragedies. A mother of 11, she championed causes like poverty alleviation and environmental protection. Her legacy is honored by U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:42 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden is set to pay tribute to Ethel Kennedy, a prominent human rights advocate and leader of the Kennedy family, at a memorial service in Washington. Kennedy passed away last week at the age of 96, leaving behind a profound legacy of resilience and public service.

Ethel, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy, founded a human rights center to continue her husband's work after his assassination during his 1968 presidential bid. Overcoming numerous personal losses, including the deaths of her husband, children, and family members, she proved a formidable advocate for social justice.

Biden, who shares Kennedy's Irish Catholic faith and has faced personal tragedies himself, will honor her legacy. Ethel's work in poverty alleviation and environmental causes was recognized when she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014. Her family's political legacy continues through her children and grandchildren, although her son Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recent political endorsements have sparked controversy.

