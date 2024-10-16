Maharashtra's Political Kaleidoscope: A Tale of Twists and Turns
Maharashtra has not seen single-party rule in the last 30 years. Since 1995, only alliances have governed the state. The political landscape has witnessed shifts, with allies turning into rivals and vice versa. The current situation sees six major political entities with complex alliances.
Maharashtra's political landscape has been characterized by alliances for nearly three decades, resulting in a dynamic and ever-changing political arena. Since 1995, the state has witnessed unprecedented realignments, with former allies becoming adversaries and vice versa.
The last single-party government in Maharashtra was in 1990, when Congress led with 141 seats. In 1995, the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition ended Congress's reign, marking the beginning of an alignment era that persists.
Most recently, the 2019 elections saw significant shifts, with the BJP and Shiv Sena initially partnering before new alliances formed. The landscape now features six major parties, illustrating a fragmented and complex political environment.
