Political Turmoil in Kerala: Corruption Allegations Lead to Tragedy
The alleged suicide of an ADM in Kannur after facing corruption allegations has sparked significant political unrest in Kerala. Opposition parties demand action against CPI(M) leader P P Divya, accusing her of insulting the official at his farewell. Protests, inquiries, and calls for accountability ensue.
- Country:
- India
The sudden death of an Additional District Magistrate, following corruption allegations in Kannur, has triggered a political storm in Kerala. The incident has put the state's ruling party under intense pressure, as opposition parties demand accountability and transparency.
Accusations had been leveled by CPI(M) leader P P Divya during a farewell function, suggesting that the ADM was involved in graft related to a petrol pump approval. This led to protests and calls for the official's resignation and arrest. The opposition maintains that the ADM was humiliated, allegedly driving him to take his life.
In response to the uproar, multiple protest marches by BJP and Congress members were organized, calling for justice and action. Additionally, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has initiated an inquiry into the matter, seeking clarity and accountability amid growing tensions and mystery surrounding the tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Two Women Attempt Suicide Amid Grievances at Madhya Pradesh Public Hearings
Family of Four Found Dead in Nagpur: Suspected Suicide Due to Fraud Arrest Stress
Tragedy in Mumbai: Teen's Battle with Depression Ends in Suicide
Supreme Court Clarifies Legal Principles in Abetment of Suicide Cases
Security Forces Thwart Suicide Attack in Balochistan, Two Terrorists Kill