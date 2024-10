Age and Transparency: The Trump Health Debate

Donald Trump's health is under scrutiny as he seeks to become the oldest elected president in U.S. history at 78. Critics, including Democratic rival Kamala Harris, question his transparency about his physical and mental well-being, particularly after an assassination attempt last July.

Trump's health reports, primarily from his past term, lack detailed disclosures about ongoing medical conditions, prompting political adversaries to question his capacity to lead. In stark contrast, Harris has openly shared detailed medical records to alleviate public concern about her ability to serve.

While age isn't predicted to significantly impact voter decisions, Trump's past criticisms of Joe Biden's age add an ironic twist. Concerns about potential health risks pose ongoing challenges for his campaign amid calls for presidential candidates to share comprehensive medical records.

(With inputs from agencies.)