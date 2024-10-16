Left Menu

Champai Soren's Vision for Youth: Jobs and Systemic Change in Jharkhand

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has released an open letter to the state's youth, promising 2.87 lakh jobs and self-employment for 5 lakh people if the BJP comes to power. Soren emphasizes the future lies with the youth and vows systemic changes for transparency and inclusivity.

Champai Soren
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to galvanize the youth of Jharkhand, former Chief Minister Champai Soren has promised 2.87 lakh jobs and self-employment opportunities for an additional 5 lakh people if the BJP secures power in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Soren's open letter underscores the pivotal role of the state's young population, urging them to harness their aspirations for a better Jharkhand. He reflects on his decades-long political career, dedicated to societal development, and highlights his efforts in establishing educational institutions during his tenure.

Soren advocates for systemic reforms that ensure transparency in recruitment processes, aiming to eliminate corruption and nurture a meritocratic environment. His commitment to building a 'New Jharkhand' aligns with the BJP's broader vision of change, potentially resonating with first-time voters in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

