Left Menu

Nebraska Supreme Court Paves Way for Felons to Vote

The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld a law allowing felons who have completed their sentences to vote, dismissing claims that it violated the state constitution. Thousands more people will now be able to participate in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, with significant impacts expected in battleground districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 00:53 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 00:53 IST
Nebraska Supreme Court Paves Way for Felons to Vote

Nebraska's Supreme Court upheld a law on Wednesday permitting felons who have served their sentences to vote, expanding the electorate ahead of the November 5th presidential election. The ruling dismissed Secretary of State Robert Evnen's claims that the measure breached Nebraska's constitution.

The court's decision counters Evnen's directive, informed by Attorney General Mike Hilgers, which previously barred felons from registering. The American Civil Liberties Union acted on behalf of two affected individuals, arguing that Evnen's actions threatened voting rights.

This ruling could notably influence Nebraska's electoral outcomes, as the state, like Maine, allocates electoral votes by district. Currently, approximately half of U.S. states restrict felon voting rights post-sentence, but critics argue this policy disproportionately affects minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024