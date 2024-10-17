Nebraska Supreme Court Paves Way for Felons to Vote

Nebraska's Supreme Court upheld a law on Wednesday permitting felons who have served their sentences to vote, expanding the electorate ahead of the November 5th presidential election. The ruling dismissed Secretary of State Robert Evnen's claims that the measure breached Nebraska's constitution.

The court's decision counters Evnen's directive, informed by Attorney General Mike Hilgers, which previously barred felons from registering. The American Civil Liberties Union acted on behalf of two affected individuals, arguing that Evnen's actions threatened voting rights.

This ruling could notably influence Nebraska's electoral outcomes, as the state, like Maine, allocates electoral votes by district. Currently, approximately half of U.S. states restrict felon voting rights post-sentence, but critics argue this policy disproportionately affects minority communities.

