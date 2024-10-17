Trump and Harris: A Strained Tradition of Presidential Politeness

In a recent event hosted by Univision, Donald Trump was put on the spot, asked to name three virtues of his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris. The question, mirroring one directed at Harris a week prior, seemed to challenge traditional political courtesy.

Trump initially described the query as the toughest of the session, going on to criticize Harris for "harming our country horribly." However, he managed to acknowledge her "ability to survive" and her longstanding friendships, even though he concluded with a backhanded compliment regarding her behavior.

Such exchanges are rooted in presidential election traditions meant to highlight common ground between political opponents. Yet, in a climate where both sides view each other as threats to democracy, genuine compliments are scarce, creating more tension than warmth.

