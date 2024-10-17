Transition Teams: Contrasting Approaches of Harris and Trump

In the shadow of the White House, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are paving paths for potential administrations. Harris adopts a by-the-book strategy, led by seasoned officials, in preparation for possibly taking over federal governance.

Harris' plan involves rigorous government cooperation and limited private donations, contrasting sharply with Trump's more independent, family-driven transition team lacking formal agreements with federal bodies. The lingering absence of such agreements highlights Trump's differing approach to federal collaboration.

As time ticks closer to the next potential term, these diverging strategies underscore fundamentally different views of governance, with each team positioning their candidate to assume critical government roles should victory fall their way.

