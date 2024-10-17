Kamala Harris Aims for Bipartisan Appeal in Pennsylvania Amid Republican Criticism

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris appeared on Fox News on Wednesday for a contentious interview where she defended the Biden administration's approach to immigration and other pressing issues. Harris emphasized that her presidency would not simply continue Joe Biden's, promising fresh ideas from Republicans and business leaders.

Harris faced challenges regarding the administration's reversal of Trump-era border policies and responded to accusations of failing on immigration by blaming Republicans for not passing a border security bill. Trump and his allies criticized Harris's performance, branding the interview a 'train wreck', while Harris claimed she reached a new audience.

In a strategic move, Harris was campaigning in Pennsylvania, targeting Republican voters and critiquing Trump's past presidency and his attempts to overturn the election results. Harris's efforts are aimed at gaining bipartisan support without alienating her Democratic base, ahead of the election.

