Left Menu

Kamala Harris Aims for Bipartisan Appeal in Pennsylvania Amid Republican Criticism

Kamala Harris defended her stance on various political issues, including her vision as president, during a combative interview on Fox News. She critiqued Trump's policies and emphasized her outreach to Republican voters in Pennsylvania. The interview comes as Harris seeks broader support ahead of the election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 07:26 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 07:26 IST
Kamala Harris Aims for Bipartisan Appeal in Pennsylvania Amid Republican Criticism
Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris appeared on Fox News on Wednesday for a contentious interview where she defended the Biden administration's approach to immigration and other pressing issues. Harris emphasized that her presidency would not simply continue Joe Biden's, promising fresh ideas from Republicans and business leaders.

Harris faced challenges regarding the administration's reversal of Trump-era border policies and responded to accusations of failing on immigration by blaming Republicans for not passing a border security bill. Trump and his allies criticized Harris's performance, branding the interview a 'train wreck', while Harris claimed she reached a new audience.

In a strategic move, Harris was campaigning in Pennsylvania, targeting Republican voters and critiquing Trump's past presidency and his attempts to overturn the election results. Harris's efforts are aimed at gaining bipartisan support without alienating her Democratic base, ahead of the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024