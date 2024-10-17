Left Menu

Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath as Haryana's New Chief Minister Amidst Political Surge

Nayab Singh Saini, an OBC leader, is set to take oath as the chief minister of Haryana. The ceremony, attended by BJP and NDA leaders, coincides with Valmiki Jayanti. Saini aims to implement the BJP's promises fully, having already gained public confidence in the recent assembly polls.

Nayab Singh Saini, leader of the Other Backward Classes (OBC), is poised to take the oath as the chief minister of Haryana in Panchkula. The event, happening on Thursday, will see prominent BJP figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and leaders from NDA partners in attendance.

The swearing-in ceremony's timing is significant, as it coincides with Valmiki Jayanti, honoring Sage-poet Valmiki, author of the treasured epic Ramayana. Saini, taking the oath for his second term, will have his cabinet ministers also assume office during the ceremony, with a maximum of 14 ministers permissible in Haryana's cabinet.

Saini, reflecting on the election results, emphasized the BJP government's commitment to advancing Haryana swiftly under the central leadership. He assured that the 'Sankalp Patra'—the election manifesto—will be implemented entirely. The BJP, in an impressive feat, secured a third term in Haryana, winning 48 of the 90 assembly seats, with Saini unanimously chosen as the BJP legislature party leader.

