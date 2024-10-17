Zelenskyy's Victory Plan: A Diplomatic Push for EU and NATO Support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is attempting to gain European Union backing for his 'victory plan' aimed at ending the protracted war with Russia. Speaking at a summit in Brussels, Zelenskyy outlined his strategic vision to EU leaders and later met with NATO defense ministers.

This five-point plan, which was introduced to Ukraine's parliament, includes a proposal for NATO membership and the use of long-range Western missiles in Russia. NATO's Secretary-General Mark Rutte recognized the plan but offered limited commentary on Ukraine's membership progression.

The EU summit is expected to reaffirm its commitment to supporting Ukraine, as Ukrainian forces face mounting pressure from Russian forces, especially in Eastern Europe. The ongoing U.S. presidential election may delay further NATO decisions on Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)