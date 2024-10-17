Left Menu

Zelenskyy Pushes for Ukraine's NATO Membership as Part of Victory Plan

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of Western support for his victory plan against Russia, including NATO membership and advanced missile permissions. While EU leaders offer unwavering support, concerns remain about provoking Russia. Ukraine's membership in NATO is vital for its security, yet challenges persist amid ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:17 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the crucial role of Western allies in executing his 'victory plan' to end the conflict with Russia. Speaking to EU leaders, he detailed the plan's aim to bolster Ukraine and find a diplomatic resolution.

The plan involves significant steps like NATO membership and using Western-supplied longer-range missiles, though it faces resistance from allies. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte assured unity among allies, while urging continued support to ensure Ukraine can start negotiations with Russia from a position of strength.

Zelenskyy urged unity within the EU to secure stronger support. Despite the unwavering commitment from the bloc, challenges, including Germany's opposition to certain military strategies, and the slow pace of aid, hinder Ukraine's progress against Russian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

