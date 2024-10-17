Zelenskyy Pushes for Ukraine's NATO Membership as Part of Victory Plan
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of Western support for his victory plan against Russia, including NATO membership and advanced missile permissions. While EU leaders offer unwavering support, concerns remain about provoking Russia. Ukraine's membership in NATO is vital for its security, yet challenges persist amid ongoing conflict.
- Country:
- Belgium
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the crucial role of Western allies in executing his 'victory plan' to end the conflict with Russia. Speaking to EU leaders, he detailed the plan's aim to bolster Ukraine and find a diplomatic resolution.
The plan involves significant steps like NATO membership and using Western-supplied longer-range missiles, though it faces resistance from allies. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte assured unity among allies, while urging continued support to ensure Ukraine can start negotiations with Russia from a position of strength.
Zelenskyy urged unity within the EU to secure stronger support. Despite the unwavering commitment from the bloc, challenges, including Germany's opposition to certain military strategies, and the slow pace of aid, hinder Ukraine's progress against Russian forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Erdogan Strengthens Ties with Albania Through Mosque Inauguration and Military Support
Erdogan's Strong Accusations Against Israel and Western Allies
Starmer and Zelenskiy Discuss Ukraine's Military Support Amid Ongoing Conflict
Zelenskiy Rallies Western Allies for Victory Plan Amid Tensions
US and Allies Alarmed Over North Korea's Military Support to Russia