Yamandu Orsi's Vision for Uruguay: Growth Over Tax Hikes

Yamandu Orsi, the leading candidate in Uruguay's presidential race, has ruled out implementing unpopular tax hikes, opting instead to ignite economic growth. Speaking ahead of the October 27 election, Orsi, 57, expressed confidence in other measures to address the nation's mounting fiscal deficit.

Orsi, representing the Broad Front coalition, emphasized his commitment to growth through innovation and technology. As the election looms, he positions himself against tax increases affecting the wealthy or businesses, a stance resonating with Uruguay's investment appeal.

In trade, Orsi criticizes the current government's independent approach. He favors leveraging regional trade bloc Mercosur, especially with Brazil, while keeping channels open with China, Uruguay's principal trade partner, despite tensions over bilateral trade agreements within the bloc.

