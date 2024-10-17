Left Menu

Yamandu Orsi's Vision for Uruguay: Growth Over Tax Hikes

Uruguay's presidential frontrunner, Yamandu Orsi, aims to boost economic growth without increasing taxes, despite a growing deficit. He prioritizes innovation, technology, and regional trade partnerships over unilateral deals, with a focus on maintaining Uruguay's investor-friendly image. Orsi shares mixed views on Venezuela's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:33 IST
Yamandu Orsi's Vision for Uruguay: Growth Over Tax Hikes

Yamandu Orsi, the leading candidate in Uruguay's presidential race, has ruled out implementing unpopular tax hikes, opting instead to ignite economic growth. Speaking ahead of the October 27 election, Orsi, 57, expressed confidence in other measures to address the nation's mounting fiscal deficit.

Orsi, representing the Broad Front coalition, emphasized his commitment to growth through innovation and technology. As the election looms, he positions himself against tax increases affecting the wealthy or businesses, a stance resonating with Uruguay's investment appeal.

In trade, Orsi criticizes the current government's independent approach. He favors leveraging regional trade bloc Mercosur, especially with Brazil, while keeping channels open with China, Uruguay's principal trade partner, despite tensions over bilateral trade agreements within the bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024