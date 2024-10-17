Akhilesh Yadav Blames UP Government for Bahraich Communal Unrest

Akhilesh Yadav, head of the Samajwadi Party, has blamed the recent communal conflict in Bahraich district on the inefficacy of the Yogi Adityanath administration.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister criticized the absence of police security during the large-scale event where the violence erupted.

The unrest began in Maharajganj, Mahsi tehsil, triggered by loud music at a Durga Puja procession, resulting in the death of 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra. The chaos led to arson and vandalism, with numerous properties and vehicles being set ablaze. Yadav questioned why the government, which promotes zero-tolerance, allowed this oversight.

Yadav further alleged that the state BJP government was avoiding accountability, stating junior officials shouldn't bear the blame alone. He stressed the need for administrative vigilance during such events.

Meanwhile, internet services resumed in the affected region after four days. Police have registered 12 FIRs and detained 55 individuals in connection with the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)