Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Blames UP Government for Bahraich Communal Unrest

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Yogi Adityanath government for the communal violence in Bahraich, questioning the lack of police security. The violence erupted during a Durga Puja procession, resulting in one fatality and subsequent arson. Authorities have registered multiple FIRs and made several arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:43 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Blames UP Government for Bahraich Communal Unrest
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, head of the Samajwadi Party, has blamed the recent communal conflict in Bahraich district on the inefficacy of the Yogi Adityanath administration.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister criticized the absence of police security during the large-scale event where the violence erupted.

The unrest began in Maharajganj, Mahsi tehsil, triggered by loud music at a Durga Puja procession, resulting in the death of 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra. The chaos led to arson and vandalism, with numerous properties and vehicles being set ablaze. Yadav questioned why the government, which promotes zero-tolerance, allowed this oversight.

Yadav further alleged that the state BJP government was avoiding accountability, stating junior officials shouldn't bear the blame alone. He stressed the need for administrative vigilance during such events.

Meanwhile, internet services resumed in the affected region after four days. Police have registered 12 FIRs and detained 55 individuals in connection with the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024