Nanded Bypoll: Imtiaz Jaleel Eyes Comeback Despite Congress Confidence

Imtiaz Jaleel, the former AIMIM MP, has expressed his interest to contest the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll, though the final decision lies with party chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Jaleel, speaking at an event, emphasized AIMIM's robust groundwork in the constituency.

Scheduled for November 20 alongside state assembly elections, the bypoll became necessary after the demise of Congress MP Vasantrao Chavan in August. The Congress announced his son, Ravindra Chavan, as their candidate, expecting continued support from constituents.

While Jaleel highlighted AIMIM's potential to sway voters in Nanded, the local Congress remains unfazed, believing Jaleel's candidacy won't significantly impact their standing. Chavan reiterated strong backing from both state and national leadership for the upcoming election.

