Left Menu

Nanded Bypoll: Imtiaz Jaleel Eyes Comeback Despite Congress Confidence

Former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel expresses his desire to contest the upcoming Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll, pending final decision by party chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The bypoll, set for November 20, follows the death of Congress MP Vasantrao Chavan. Congress fields Chavan's son, Ravindra, as their candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:42 IST
Nanded Bypoll: Imtiaz Jaleel Eyes Comeback Despite Congress Confidence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Imtiaz Jaleel, the former AIMIM MP, has expressed his interest to contest the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll, though the final decision lies with party chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Jaleel, speaking at an event, emphasized AIMIM's robust groundwork in the constituency.

Scheduled for November 20 alongside state assembly elections, the bypoll became necessary after the demise of Congress MP Vasantrao Chavan in August. The Congress announced his son, Ravindra Chavan, as their candidate, expecting continued support from constituents.

While Jaleel highlighted AIMIM's potential to sway voters in Nanded, the local Congress remains unfazed, believing Jaleel's candidacy won't significantly impact their standing. Chavan reiterated strong backing from both state and national leadership for the upcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024